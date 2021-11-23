Evika helps you explore the world of Assistive Technology

Searching for Information has Never Been Easier! Check out evika, which is home to videos and articles created by healthcare professionals, as well as a product directory for thousands of assistive devices. Evika was created to help people with disabilities, and the family and professionals who take care of them, find information about Assistive Technology.

Where to buy assistive devices and how to get them funded are the most common questions they answer, but Evika also likes to focus on the user’s specific needs.

Evika’s tool allows visitors to set up filters that describe their needs and wishes. You don’t just have to search for an all-terrain wheelchair, you can search for the activities you like to do, such as camping, beach outings, or hunting. A filter might say that you have difficulty walking, are looking for something for the beach, want it to be funded through Medicare, and sold through your local trusted vendor. Evika has you covered!

The Background

Evika’s founders, Adam Gryfe and Paul van der Vorst, come from a background in Robotics. After helping their robotics start-up grow from 5 to 250 people, they decided to apply their skills in making technology accessible to the laymen by launching evika.io. With their background in technology and connections working with the Assistive Technology Clinic in Toronto, they quickly set out to solve the problem of lack of information and centralization for Assistive Devices.

By creating the evika.io website, Adam and Paul hope to create a portal into the world of Assistive Technology – a one-stop-shop where you can search for and learn about Assistive Technology.

“The innovation is moving so fast right now that it’s become unreasonable to expect our healthcare providers, caregivers, vendors, and government agencies to keep pace,” evika Co-Founder and CEO, Adam Gryfe.

“Some of the best technology is coming from advanced areas like robotics, connected devices, autonomous systems and sensor fusion. These concepts sound overwhelming at first, but there are simple ways to understand their readiness and appropriateness. The mission of our new platform, evika.io, is for anyone – at a glance – to gain familiarity with their best options, whether those are simple or complex.” explains Adam.

Why Evika?

Evika has the largest database of Assistive Technology, spanning thousands of devices, with over 1000 ADP and Medicare funded devices listed, thousands of wheelchairs and accessories, AAC equipment, pediatric devices, exercise equipment, toys and playground installations, adaptive clothes, and much more. You name it, Evika has it. And if they don’t, they welcome you to reach out and tell them what you need. Evika has a great track-record of helping people directly with their technology needs.

Evika doesn’t sell anything, they only offer information. None of the technology is actually for sale on the website, instead evika links out to vendors where you can purchase the technology, or instructions to go through a funding source. It’s a great starting point if you’re looking for that specialty device you just can’t seem to find anywhere, or you’re just browsing around to find things for your hobbies and interests.

ALSO READ: