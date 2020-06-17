Ex Aussie cricketer Shane Watson pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson paid a moving tribute on Instagram to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died on Sunday. Rajput had played the role of former India captain MS Dhoni in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Watson said his performance in the film showed how talented he was.

“I can’t stop thinking about #sushantsinghrajput. It is so tragic that someone that was so incredibly talented has left our world way too soon,” Watson wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the late actor.

He also said, “In The Untold Story, at times you forgot whether it was Sushant or MSD. Amazing portrayal and now the world is much poorer with him not here in it”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. Police have said he died by suicide. His last rites were held in Mumbai on Monday.

The news of his death has left both Bollywood and the sports fraternity in shock. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, India cricket captain Virat Kohli and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were among those who mourned his death.

“Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends,” tweeted Virat Kohli. “Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput. Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP,” said Sachin Tendulkar.

In the meantime, a set of tweets shared after his death have accused the film fraternity of being two-faced. They have been shared by director Anubhav Sinha and actors Nikhil Dwivedi and Ranvir Shorey. All three have shared posts criticising the Bollywood Privilege Club.

Among those targeted are Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt who are both trending on Twitter after the backlash. Social media said that Alia referred to the late actor as “Sushant Singh Rajput, who?” on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan.