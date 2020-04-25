New study links excessive screen time to autism like symptoms in children

Over the years, studies have highlighted how excessive screen time can have adverse effects on the physical and mental health of children. A new study shows how too much of screen time is linked to autism like symptoms in children between 12-18 months. Read on to know more about the study.

This lockdown period can be stressful to many parents, especially when they have to manage working from home and the household chores. So most of the parents play cartoons and videos on their TV’s or mobiles for their children so that they watch it for hours. A new study throws light on how excessive screen time can develop autism-like symptoms in young children. This study is an eye-opener to many parents who spend less time with their children, but allows them have a lot of screen time while at home.

A much needed study during current times

Most of the children are addicted to mobile phones, TV’s and tablets. A major chunk of their childhood is spent watching movies, cartoons and videos through such mediums. Over the years, experts have highlighted how excessive screen time can have biological and psychological issues in the child. But do parents really pay attention to it? In India, rising number of children with eye problems and other psychological issues highlights the fact that our younger generation is prone to many bad habits.

With people from across the world under quarantine, lockdown or self-isolation, spending time watching TV and mobile videos is common. Parents do not realize the effect this has on their baby which is 12 months old or just above that.

A detailed study

The study was published in JAMA Pediatrics from researchers at the Drexel University’s College of Medicine and Dornsife School of Public Health. Researchers constantly highlights on why parent-child time together is more important, especially during the Coronavirus times.

The study was conducted on children between 12-18 months. They looked into differences in behavior between children who spent time with family and books. The other group spent most of their time in front of screens. Symptoms of autism were higher on the second group.

Senior author David S. Bennett, professor who was part of the study says, “These findings strengthen our understanding of the importance of play time between parents and children relative to screen time”.

Experts from India also agree to findings of the new study.

“Studies have highlighted how too much of TV and mobile viewing can cause obesity and other health problems in children. It even affects the sleep patterns of a child. This latest study highlights the larger problems that excessive screen time can have. Parents must be extremely watchful. Let your child spend more time in the real world over virtual space. Engage them in activities inside the house”, says Anate Augustine, a psychologist from Bengaluru.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: