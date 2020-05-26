Check out these exercise videos for disabled people during lockdown

Many of us are not getting enough exercise during this lockdown. But given the number of online workout sessions there is no excuse for being inactive. We have put together a set of exercise videos for you to check out. These are good for disabled people of all ages and abilities.

Exercising regularly, be it basic yoga, aerobics or simple stretches suited to your fitness levels and abilities is important. The lockdown makes it hard for many people to leave their homes but there are so many varied and fun workouts online, you can have a perfectly good session at home.

We have checked out a range of videos online to put together this list for you.

Get the heart pumping – If you are looking to exercise with your family members, check out IvanaExercise. This is a beginner routine that is good for kids, adults and people with disabilities. The video is especially designed for people with intellectual or physical disabilities and senior citizens with limited mobility. All the exercises are set to some great music too! The range is great to improve flexibility, strength, and cardiorespiratory endurance.

Wheelchair workouts – This 20-minute fat burning workout by Adapt to Perform is targeted for wheelchair users. There are a set of five exercises of high intensity which is great to get those calories burning. You may need dumbbells for some of the exercises but you can also use a one litre water bottle instead.

Adaptive Yoga – Yoga is great as it helps with different types pf body movement. It's great to get the blood flowing, for agility and overall calmness. Check out the Full-length Adaptive Yoga Class: Mind Body Solutions by Mathew Sanford , who is a person with disability and has been teaching yoga for over 10 years.

High energy workouts – This video by BORP , a United States-based organisation that runs fitness programmes for disabled people is worth checking out. There are many wheelchair users in the video demonstrating different intensity levels so you can choose the range that makes you comfortable.

Seated Dancing – If you are looking for a short and effective session then this seated dance workout is ideal, especially for wheelchair users or those with limited mobility.