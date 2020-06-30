Experts recommend lockdown in Hyderabad

As the number of Coronavirus cases surge across India, Telangana remains to be affected badly by the virus. The number of cases in Hyderabad has risen up to 10,000. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has hinted at a likely lockdown across the state for which the decision will be made in two to three days. He also stated that the lockdown is going to be a strict one wherein only essential services will be open. According to medical experts in Telangana, a lockdown is currently inevitable to control spread of Coronavirus.

On Sunday, a high-level meeting was held by the Chief Minister in which Health Minister Etela Rajender and other medical, health experts took part in. They looked into the various strategies and methods to tackle the Coronavirus crisis in Telangana and Hyderabad in particular. Rao also asserted that there is no need for panic across the state as Coronavirus cases are currently under control. He further said that facilities for treating people from economically backward families are also under place.

Telangana was one of the first states to extend the lockdown till end of June. With lockdown being eased in many parts of the state, there was a drastic rise in cases.

Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended to 31 July in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra where Coronavirus cases have risen.

