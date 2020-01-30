Some ways to care for the eyes if you look at the screen all day

Mobile phones and computers have become an essential part of our lives. Children and adults spend hours in front of screens. But it has many negative effects on the eyes. Here are some ways to take care of your eyes if you look at screen the whole day.

Technology has become inevitable in our lives. It has taken over our work and even personal spaces. It is quite impossible to imagine a life without mobiles, laptops and computers. Most of us are glued to screens the whole day.

Over the past many years, researchers have pointed out how the blue light emitted from screens can damage eyes. It has a terrible impact on the eyes and can actually affect it in the long run. Dry eyes, blurred vision and eye strain are now becoming a common thing. So if you are one amongst those who experience such problems, it is time to reduce your screen time and start taking care of the eyes.

Dr Sindhu, an ophthalmologist currently doing her research in the United States says that prevention is better than cure.

The advancement in technology has revolutionised and benefited society. But due to that, people also have health problems like ocular sprain, dryness of the eye, irritation and watering of eyes. Brightness, resolution and glare of screens can be a problem. All this leads to computer vision syndrome. Take a short break, stretch muscles, change the scenery and have a quick walk around the office. People who have recurrent symptoms of computer vision syndrome must get proper optometrist review and assessment- Dr Sindhu, Ophthalmologist

Here are some simple ways to take care of your eyes if you look at screen the whole day

Keep eyes refreshed– Most of the people sit in their office rooms which are air-conditioned. When you keep staring at the screen, you blink your eyes very less. These two factors can lead to your eyes becoming dry. Try and avoid cooling drops for your eyes. Instead, wash your eyes with cold water. Take occasional breaks from the screen.

Keep brightness low– Sometimes, it might be hard to work on screens with less brightness. But the blue light from screens have a terrible impact on your vision. Make sure that the room is lit well. Reduce brightness of screen as much as possible.

Place screen away– According to experts, your computer screen must be placed at least 20 inches away from you. If it is too close to you, it can lead to vision problems in the long run. If is too far, your body might get stressed out.

Take a break– Sometimes, you might have long work hours. But that must not deviate your attention from taking breaks between work. It is important for your physical and mental health. Looking at the screen for a long time can cause fatigue. Every 20 minutes, look at an object away from the screen which is about 20 feet far for 20 seconds! It does work amazingly. Walk away from your desk and take a small break when needed.

Mohammad Aslam, who works for a software company in Kochi has long working hours. But just like most techies of today, Aslam is ensuring to take proper care of his eyes.

“It was only recently that I started using a separate computer glass for my eyes which works really well for me. I also make sure that my screen, whether laptop or mobile, is not too bright. Right now, you wouldn’t feel the effects of all that. But in the long run, results can be devastating”, says Aslam.

Also Read: