Modified version of assistive device EyeOn launched in US to enable COVID-19 patients to communicate

Coronavirus deaths in the United States have hit a record high with 1,480 people dead on one single day between Thursday and Friday. This is them most any country has seen since the pandemic began. Given the critical scenario, EyeTech Digital Systems has launched EyeOn LifeLine, a potentially life-saving eye tracking communication tablet for hospital emergency rooms and ICUs.

To enable doctors, nurses and caregivers to communicate easily and quickly with critical coronavirus or COVID-19 patients, EyeTech Digital Systems, a leader in eye-tracking for health, has launched EyeOn LifeLine for use in hospitals across the United States.

EyeOn LifeLIne is a potentially life-saving eye tracking communication tablet for hospital emergency rooms and ICUs and can be used to communicate with patients who are unable to speak while confined to their hospital beds.

EyeOn helps patients with severe disabilities to communicate

A self-calibrating augmented and alternative communication device (AAC), EyeOn was launched in the US earlier this year for people with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord injuries, Rett Syndrome, traumatic brain injuries or stroke and for people on the autism spectrum. The device was modified to create EyeOn LifeLine. This was to enable COVID-19 patients to communicate critical needs to their healthcare workers while intubated or using a ventilator or respirator.

As a long-time eye-gaze user with hand disabilities, I was devastated to see doctors and nurses not being able to communicate with ICU patients under a ventilator. If we can save one life, it will be a huge contribution. – Robert Chappell, EyeTech CEO

Portable, simple to use

The stand-mounted tablet faces the patient who simply looks at word squares to express pain level or a request. The tablet voices it through speakers for nurses and doctors. EyeOn LifeLine is ultra-portable so it can be utilised with multiple patients to improve patient outcomes.

“I just wish we had enough units to serve all the ICUs around the country”, adds Chappell. “We are also donating $500 per unit to the American Nurses Foundation to express our heartfelt supports thousands of global users across medical, research and augmentative and alternative communication channels, support to those fighting this pandemic on the frontlines.”

EyeTech is a global leader in health AI for more than 20 years. It supports thousands of global users across medical, research and augmentative and alternative communication channels.

Also Read: