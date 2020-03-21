Ezy Lift, India’s 1st underfloor hydraulic lift, promises to make bus travel easier for wheelchair users

Ezy Mov, India’s first wheelchair taxi company, has launched Ezy Lift. This is India’s first underfloor hydraulic lift to be manufactured and operated in the country. These are designed to transfer a person in a wheelchair in and out of the vehicle with ease and promise to make travel by buses accessible to people with mobility impairments.

Travelling by bus, whether private or public, is a nightmare for people with mobility impairments in India. It’s not just the disabled community who find it inaccessible, but also the elderly.

Ezy Lift promises to change this scenario. This is India’s first underfloor hydraulic lift launched by Ezy Mov Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India’s first wheelchair taxi company dedicated to building a barrier-free India.

Ezy Lift can be used in public & private buses

“This step lift has been specially designed to work as a regular step cum wheelchair lifter”, explains Romeo Ravva, who is one of the three founder-directors of Ezy Mov. “This particular lift is designed to work with the new age electrical buses where it is embedded into the chassis of the bus. These buses are being procured by various State Transport Corporations across India”.

What makes Ezy Lift, so idea is that it is suited towards making not just public but also private buses accessible without any loss of seats or change in design. Ezy Mov is currently working with various original equipment manufacturers (OEM) across India with the aim of making the country barrier-free. Any passenger who uses a wheelchair can use this lift to travel safely.

The step-lift works as a regular step for an able bodied person to board the bus, but when the need arises to accommodate a wheelchair user, all the attendant has to do is open the step-lift platform and lower the lift. The wheelchair user can then self-propel or moved by the caregiver into the wheelchair platform. Once the wheelchair reaches the level of the bus, he can then move onto the designated area, where the wheelchair is locked for safe travel. – Romeo Ravva, Founder-Director, Ezy Mov Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

After boarding, the attendant has to fold the step-lift platform into its original position, and it goes back to the original step lift for regular passengers to board and exit.

Launch likely by end June 2020

Ezy Lift is the first such underfloor hydraulic lift to be manufactured and operated in India and will be available to customers across the country. It truly promises to revolutionise life for the disabled community.

