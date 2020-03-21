  • Ezy Lift, India’s 1st underfloor hydraulic lift, promises to make bus travel easier for wheelchair users

Ezy Lift, India’s 1st underfloor hydraulic lift, promises to make bus travel easier for wheelchair users

Prototype of Ezy Lift

Ezy Mov, India’s first wheelchair taxi company, has launched Ezy Lift. This is India’s first underfloor hydraulic lift to be manufactured and operated in the country. These are designed to transfer a person in a wheelchair in and out of the vehicle with ease and promise to make travel by buses accessible to people with mobility impairments.

Travelling by bus, whether private or public, is a nightmare for people with mobility impairments in India. It’s not just the disabled community who find it inaccessible, but also the elderly.

Ezy Lift promises to change this scenario. This is India’s first underfloor hydraulic lift launched by Ezy Mov Solutions Pvt. Ltd., India’s first wheelchair taxi company dedicated to building a barrier-free India.

Ezy Lift can be used in public & private buses

“This step lift has been specially designed to work as a regular step cum wheelchair lifter”, explains Romeo Ravva, who is one of the three founder-directors of Ezy Mov. “This particular lift is designed to work with the new age electrical buses where it is embedded into the chassis of the bus. These buses are being procured by various State Transport Corporations across India”.

What makes Ezy Lift, so idea is that it is suited towards making not just public but also private buses accessible without any loss of seats or change in design. Ezy Mov is currently working with various original equipment manufacturers (OEM) across India with the aim of making the country barrier-free. Any passenger who uses a wheelchair can use this lift to travel safely.

The step-lift works as a regular step for an able bodied person to board the bus, but when the need arises to accommodate a wheelchair user, all the attendant has to do is open the step-lift platform and lower the lift. The wheelchair user can then self-propel or moved by the caregiver into the wheelchair platform. Once the wheelchair reaches the level of the bus, he can then move onto the designated area, where the wheelchair is locked for safe travel. – Romeo Ravva, Founder-Director, Ezy Mov Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Ezy Lift has a step-lift platform to wheelchair users to board the bus.
EzyLift folds back for use by regular passengers.
Ezy Lift model at a factory.
Original step lift for regular passengers.
Ezy Lift model being tested on a bus.

After boarding, the attendant has to fold the step-lift platform into its original position, and it goes back to the original step lift for regular passengers to board and exit.

Launch likely by end June 2020

Albio CP Walker Child Large - Height Adjustable Cerebral Palsy Walker with Head Rest & Body Supporting Chest Belt.
Child Large Height Adjustable Cerebral Palsy Walker


Ezy Lift can help wheelchair users travel easily in the city and handle weight up to 300-kg. In case of electrical failure, it is backed by an emergency manual mechanism. “This has been currently successfully tested with a leading electric bus manufacturer in the based in the South”, says Bennett Dcunha, one of the founder-directors. “They plan to put close to 550 such lifts and supply to various state transport agencies from where they have confirmed orders”

Ezy Lift is the first such underfloor hydraulic lift to be manufactured and operated in India and will be available to customers across the country. It truly promises to revolutionise life for the disabled community.

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

person in wheelchair

Accessibility

Coronavirus affects disabled community seriously, so why is there no accessible info about this?

Destitute Foundation Braille visiting cards

Accessibility

Save The Destitute Foundation makes history, becomes J&K’s 1st organisation to use Braille visiting cards

Image of a gavel used to symbolise justice

Accessibility

GTB Hospital fails to set up PMR department, impact felt by people disabled in Delhi riots

Dehradun Railway Station

Accessibility

Newly renovated Dehradun station is now accessible to visually impaired travellers

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii