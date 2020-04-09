Ezy Mov starts transport service for physically disabled dialysis patients in parts of Mumbai

Wheelchair taxi service company Ezy Mov has started a transportation service for people with mobility impairments in need of dialysis treatment. This is available in select parts of Mumbai until 30 April.

For physically disabled people in regular need of dialysis treatment, the coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown is especially stressful. Ezy Mov Solutions Pvt. Ltd, the accessible taxi service, has responded to their needs. It has successfully piloted cluster wise transport for mobility impaired dialysis patients in partnership with the Amar Gandhi Foundation. The foundation supports people with kidney disease-related issues.

Service available in parts of Mumbai

At present, the cluster works in suburban Mumbai between Borivali and Malad and in South Mumbai from Grant Road to the Churchgate areas. Over 50 return trips from both these clusters are seen on a daily basis.

Due to the complete lockdown of public transport, dialysis patients have been highly inconvenienced. Ezy Mov has reached out to the Dialysis community of Mumbai by providing taxi services at subsidised rates. The rate for pick up and drop off is Rs 300 and most of our customers are in the western suburbs. We will have this service until 30 April. – Bennett d’Cunha, Co-founder, Ezy Mov Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Samiit Halady, a coordinator with Amar Gandhi Foundation says the transport service is a lifesaver for mobility impaired patients who need dialysis regularly. “Not taking the dialysis treatment regularly can lead to complications, often fatal, for many disabled people. The Ezy Mov service is of great value”. Samiir hopes Ezy Mov will extend the service to more areas in Mumbai. “I am sure we will see a huge demand for this everywhere”.

Care is taken to ensure that the vehicles are sanitised. “We sanitise the vehicles three times a day and the drivers are trained in maintaining social distancing at most times”, adds Bennett.”Our support staff wear high quality masks and gloves to ensure both patients and they are not at risk of getting infected”.

If you would like to avail of this service, Call +91 90290 90880

