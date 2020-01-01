EzyMov to launch stretcher taxi service for disabled people & patients

EzyMov, India’s first wheelchair taxi service, will launch stretcher taxis in Ranchi and Jamshedpur in 2020. This will be in partnership with Red Wave Enterprises. Trials for this innovative service have been successful and EzyMov plans to take this service across India to make travel for disabled people and patients comfortable.

Traveling seated for long distance can be stressful for health. This is even more with disabled people, the sick and elderly. That is set to change soon.

Comfortable long distance travel for disabled

EzyMov, India’s first wheelchair taxi service, has announced plans to launch stretcher taxis in 2020 in two cities in Jharkhand – Ranchi and Jamshedpur. This will be in partnership with Red Wave Enterprises. Trials for the service have been successful.

Ezy Mov-Strecher Taxi is a non-emergency stretcher service for patients and customers who cannot sit for long. It will also act as a non-emergency ambulance service for the masses. The National Health Mission (NHM) Ranchi wanted services that could transport patients at reasonable rate unlike ambulance services which charge a bomb and are not professional in their services. – Bennett Dcunha, Co-founder, EzyMov Solutions Private Ltd.

The stretcher taxi service works on a dual model. It offers both sitting and stretcher services. “Our existing Tata Winger vehicles were slightly modified so a complete stretcher could get in with safety restraints and belts to secure the customer while on the road”, explains Bennett.

Stretcher taxis at affordable rates

The cost of hiring a stretcher taxi will be work out 40% less than non-emergency ambulances. “We thought of this service after many customers told us they needed this for long distance travel”, says Sainik Datta, Co-founder, Red Wave Enterprises. Red Wave Enterprises and EzyMov came together in April 2019 to launch wheelchair taxi service in select Jharkhand cities. “Customers did want an ambulance equipped with medical facilities but a service where they could rest and travel”.

The stretcher gets lifted into the vehicle with a hydraulic lift found in all EzyMov wheelchair taxis. There’s also enough room for a companion to travel. Datta says the service will be formally launched after some minor modifications to the latching and locking system.

Bennett is hoping to work with other state governments, foundations and investors to take this across India. “We will be relentless in pursuing our vision, which is ‘Traveling with Dignity’ for the mobility impaired and sick people of our country”.