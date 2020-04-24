  • Facebook deal makes Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest person

Facebook deal makes Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest person

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman Reliance Industries

Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani is Asia’s richest person after he struck a deal with Mark Zuckerberg‘s Facebook Inc. The deal has sent the stock of his conglomerate surging.

Ambani’s fortune rose by about $4.7 billion to $49.2 billion on Wednesday, after Reliance Industries Ltd. gained 10%.

Facebook Inc. will invest $5.7 billion and this is the U.S. social-networking giant’s biggest deal since the 2014 purchase of WhatsApp. Facebook is seeking a bigger foothold in India, which is its biggest global market. It will also buy about 10% of Jio Platforms, which brings together digital apps and a wireless platform under one umbrella.

At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India. WhatsApp in particular, has entered our people’s daily vocabulary in all the 23 official languages of India. – Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Ltd

The partnership with Jio would allow Zuckerberg to step up his expansion in India.

