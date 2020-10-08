  • Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s post on Covid

Facebook, Twitter take action over Trump’s post on Covid

US President Donald Trump

Last week, American President Donald Trump had announced that he and First lady Melania Trump were tested positive for Covid-19. But this week, images of Trump leaving the hospital had been doing rounds on social media shocking people not just in the USA, but from across the world. Facebook Inc and Twitter took action against Trump on Tuesday for violating their rules and spreading misinformation and Covid-19 or Coronavirus. Trump’s post said that Covid is just like flu.

But even before Facebook could take down the post, it was shared over 26,000 times, stated the company’s metric tool CrowdTangle. Meanwhile, Twitter disabled the option to re-tweet the post. They also added a label warning that the post was ‘spreading misleading and potentially harmful information about Covid-19’.

Trump, who has always refused to wear a face mask stating that he is not worried about Covid, was seen wearing the mask at a few occasions after being tested positive. With the US Presidential elections round the corner, Trump is not leaving any stone unturned to make sure that he is present in all campaigns against opponent Joe Biden.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Perspm jp;domh a [pster with words No Mercy To Rapists

Headlines

Top UP officials meet family of Hathras rape victim

Perspm jp;domh a [pster with words No Mercy To Rapists

Headlines

Hathras tragedy – Bhim Army chief meets victim’s family

Image of a person's hand with an iinjection being given

Headlines

Covid vaccine likely to be ready by end 2020, says WHO

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

Headlines

Yogi Adityanath says committed to women’s safety in UP

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding weighted blankets

Get-hooked

Understanding Fine Motor Skills

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Get-hooked

Understanding Dyslexia