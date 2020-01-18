Fans react to Dhoni’s exit

The decision taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to drop former India captain M S Dhoni from its list of central contracted players for 2019-20 season has been met with disbelief by fans.

Dhoni, who was a part of the Grade A in the BCCI’s 2018-19 central contracts has not got a place in any of the four grades this time. This has led to speculations that this is the end of a career that has lasted 16 years.

Fans are shocked that Dhoni has been excluded. This is a man under whom India won the first T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 2011 ODI World Cup. Under Twitter hashtag #ThankYouDhoni, many commented on the news.

How does one read M S Dhoni not getting a central contract? The BCCI giving him a clear signal, or mutually reached understanding? Remember, Dhoni hasn’t retired and will play the IPL. Consider also he hasn’t stepped on to a cricket field since the 50-overs World Cup – Cricketwallah

“Set one game in Ranchi or in Vizag, where he made 145 to become International Star as his last ODI and send him off”, said another fan. Another fan asked the BCCI to take its decision back. “It’s a shame a man who won 3 ICC trophies’ central contract removed by people who never lifted an ICC trophy individually. Revoke the BCCI central contract. Include MS Dhoni or face the consequences”.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since India’s semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup in England in July 2019. He missed the tour of the West Indies and the home series against South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

His last response about his retirement was “January tak mat poocho (don’t ask me till January),” Dhoni, however, made it clear that he will continue to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

Speaking to a news channel, India head coach Ravi Shastri had said, “People must respect that he’s played non-stop in all formats of the game for a while. At his age, probably the only format he’ll want to play is T20 cricket which means he’ll have to start playing again, get back into the groove because he’s going to play in the IPL and see how his body reacts.”

BCCi said that Dhoni had been informed before the national selection committee finalised the names.

