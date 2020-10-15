Farmers boycott meeting over union minister’s absence

Farmers protesting in Punjab

Representatives of over 30 farmer groups in Punjab boycotted a meeting with the central government on Wednesday due to union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s absence. Reportedly, Tomar was not present, instead the meeting was attended by agriculture secretary. Representatives demanded presence of the minister after which dramatic scenes unfolded at the meeting venue. Farmers, who had finally agreed to hold talks with the government over controversial farm law bills grew agitated and tore copies of the farm bills.

After weeks of speculation, the farmers had finally agreed to attend the meeting only yesterday. They declared that the protests will keep continuing unless the farm laws are scrapped. They also raised slogans against the central government.

The farm bills were introduced by the central government in the monsoon parliament session that took place in September. In spite of strong protests against the bill, mainly by farmers in Punjab, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three farm bills. The three bills are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020. According to the new bill, farmers can sell their produce anywhere across India and deal with corporate companies, something that they found alarming.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Logo of Tanishq brand

Headlines

Tanishq store in Gujarat attacked over ad

kangana ranaut sitting on a chair

Headlines

Kangana Ranaut summoned by Karnataka court

Headlines

Delhi student allegedly beaten to death over relationship

A yellow tape with the words Crime Scene and a car headlight in the background

Headlines

Rajasthan priest burnt alive over land dispute

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#LovePossible - Newlyweds Shilpa & Danish Mahajan are setting serious couple goals

Get-hooked

Understanding Autism and Head banging

Get-hooked

Parenting corner - ADHD & Discipline

Technology

#TechThursdays - EMx turns the spotlight on early intervention & inclusive education in the 3rd edition