These youngsters with autism from Kochi have a newfound love & farming it is!

During this lockdown, a group of youngsters from Kochi are testing their skills with farming and micro greens. Their parents say that this latest activity is having numerous benefits on children. Farming is therapeutic and can do wonders to people with autism. Read on to know more.

The benefits of farming are many. Over the years, experts have revealed that farming can have a deep and positive impact especially on people with autism. Most people with autism have difficulty relating to people. So by giving them space to explore in farming, they can flourish. Spending time with plants, trees and even pet animals has a positive effect on youngsters under the autism spectrum disorder. A few youngsters from Kochi, who are under the autism spectrum, is thoroughly enjoying exploring micro greens and farming during this lockdown period, all this inside the comfort of their homes.

The numerous benefits of farming

Most of the time, children with autism are engaged in various activities assigned to them by their parents or teachers. This lockdown period has been a great opportunity for many to test new waters. Farming is one amongst it. They can get spend more time with nature and learn newer things. They can explore the beauty of planting something new and watching it grow undoubtedly gives immense pleasure.

Parents must ensure that their child is exploring this new activity in a safe and quiet environment. Children with autism also like to interact with animals, so spending time with four-legged friends can be a great way to break many barriers.

Parents can start off by introducing their children to farming by planting micro greens which are simple and fun. This activity can be done indoors. Look out if your child is having fun.

Parents cheer for their children who enjoy farming

Most of the people are trying to learn something new during this lockdown. Farming was introduced to a group of youngsters in Kochi and they thoroughly enjoyed it.

Amongst them is Sherin Mary, who is 18 years old. Sherin who is a poet, learnt how to do micro greens. She planted horse gram. Sherin’s mother Sangeetha John, who loves farming says that she wanted to introduce the same to her daughter. Since they live in a flat, the options are limited. Micro greens was perfect.

“Micro greens is just like farming. It is easy to do as well. Now since the lockdown, both my children are loving doing it. Sherin prepares everything and does all the planting activities without fail. In fact, she keeps a record of what all she does every day. She writes them down in a book like a daily report. Sometimes she even draws them. So she now knows the hard work that goes behind making food. She also knows the importance of not wasting food”, says Sangeetha.

21-year-old Pradyunn Ravi who is a singer, started off his micro greens project by planting fenugreek seeds. His mother Kanni says, “He has already planted in two to three places. These can be grown in pots and even on newspapers. They are all growing now and Pradyunn is excited to see how it is done. He loves to water it as well. He checks them every day and is loving the procedure”.

Finding therapy in farming

16 years old Ajay and Akshay, are twins diagnosed with autism at a young age. Their mother Sreelekha loves farming. So she is teaching it to her sons as well. She says, “I don’t really schedule activities for them. They help me with household chores and even farming as well. I started planting some of them after watching videos online. I was curious. So now Ajay and Akshay is also following me. Both of them love planting spinach. The process is exciting. They love to water plants because they can play with water too! I feel every person must know how to do farming”.

26-year-old Brian Varghese is going to start micro greens soon and he is excited. “This is going to be his first time. Usually, he helps me with watering plants and so on. I have heard that farming is therapeutic for people with autism”, says his mother Anita Pradeep.

