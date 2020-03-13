Fate of IPL unclear over Coronavirus scare

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is discussing the possibility of holding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 behind closed doors. This is due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to NDTV, a board official said, “We are discussing the possibility of playing IPL behind closed doors”. This is after the government issued a fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till 15 April.

The Sports Ministry has asked all national federations, including the BCCI, to follow the Health Ministry’s advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

The IPL governing council will meet on 14 March to decide on the tournament. As per one news report, foreign players will not be allowed to play in the tournament till 15 April due to the suspension of visas to India.

The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start on 29 March with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.