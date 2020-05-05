“I don’t consider myself disabled. I am differently abled”- My Take by Fathima Asla

In My Take this week, we have 24 year old Fathima Asla from Kerala. Fathima was diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, commonly called as the Brittle Bone disease. She has braved all odds to pursue her studies in medicine and is now doing her final year course in homeopathy. This youngster also has a YouTube channel called ‘Dream beyond Infinity’ where Fathima gives motivational talks. Her venture is a grand success. Fathima has big plans for her future too.

On the third day after my birth, I had my first fracture. My father also had the same condition like me. He was diagnosed with Brittle Bone disease at a young age. So doctors diagnosed my disability very early.

Soon after that, I started getting frequent fractures. Till date, I have had 50 fractures. This has affected me in many ways, especially while attending school. I always aspired to be a doctor. So currently, I’am doing my final year course in homeopathy at Kottayam Medical College. My exams were supposed to be last month. But it got postponed due to spread of Coronavirus.

Fathima’s inspiring life

My family hails from Kozhikode. I attended a regular school and my mother used to carry me to my school. Sometimes I used to take an auto to school. When I was in class 11, government sponsored a three wheeler for me on which I started going to school. I used to drive on my own.

Since I kept having fractures, it affected my studies. I couldn’t attend school for at least for the next three months. I started studying from home mostly and there were many difficulties to it.

“I remember during my early years in school, the teachers as well as students used to look at me with sympathy. They were never rude nor did they discriminate. They were just sympathetic. But over years, that changed. They realized that whatever I had achieved was due to my hard work”.

I use a wheelchair most of the time. I had three surgeries till date, so I can walk slowly.

My family comprising of my parents and siblings have always supported me. When I told my parents that I want to pursue medicine, they stood by me. We stay in a rented house at Kottayam so that I can complete my studies.

Fathima’s big dreams and colorful world

Since I could not play like other children of my age, I started penning down my thoughts. I used to write a lot. I have written short stories and poems. By the end of this year, I plan to publish a book with my stories.

I have also started a YouTube channel called ‘Dream Beyond Infinity’ where I give motivational talks. I have got a lot of good responses for it.

In the future, I aspire to become a motivational speaker, social worker and someone who makes a positive impact on lives of people.

I undergo a lot of pain daily. But I do not want to think about it and confine myself to a corner of my home. I want to beat all obstacles and come forward.

“Society started accepting me because I started doing things on my own. I do not consider myself disabled, I’am differently abled. In spite of my family’s financial problems, they have stood by my dreams. They are all proud of my achievements”.

