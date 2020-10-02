Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap questioned by Mumbai Police

Close up of Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap was questioned by the Mumbai Police on Thursday. The film director has been issued summons in connection with a rape case filed last week. Kashyap says the allegations baseless and said he intends to take legal action in the matter. His lawyer Priyanka Khimani has also reached the police station.

The summons was issued after actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Kashyap, met Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari along with Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeking his arrest.

She had questioned the “delay” in arresting Kashyap and said she would start a hunger strike if no action is taken.

Speaking to the media, Ghosh said she is facing a threat to her life and asked for Y-plus security. She has accused Kashyap of forcing himself on her in 2013.

Many other actors like Richa Chadha have sent a legal notice to Ghosh after she named them in her complaint. Kashyap says the allegations against him are attempts to silence him.

He has also received the support of many people from Bollywood, including ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj.

