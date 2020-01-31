Films about disability – NewzHook readers rank their favourites

What is Eating Gilbert Grape?

Anupama Bakhshi, Parent to child with autism

“The soul stirring backdrop of the movie is the struggle of Gilbert Grape to find love and reflects the balance between the duties towards a special sibling and attempts to find normalcy in relations based on love and companionship. The scenario is so real, perhaps, for many people with neuro diverse siblings. Gilbert Grape deals with the aftermath of his father’s suicide, his mother’s struggle with obesity and above all, his brother’s autism and it leaves little scope for his love life to blossom”.

“The dilemma of finding his brother in the bathtub until the next morning because there was no further instruction from him as he steals moments with his love interest is intensely heart wrenching. While there are bleak moments, bordering on an all-pervasive pessimism and sadness, the movie also promises that one learns to have and nurture relations ‘with’ neuro diversity in the family, not ‘in spite of’ it. The fact that Gilbert’s love interest Becky shows so much concern towards the special sibling Arnie and contributes to his well being is, indeed, the most promising part of the movie. As a parent of a neuro diverse and a neuro typical sibling duo, this promise and hope in the movie left a mark in my mind as I navigated in my mind the possibilities in the labyrinths of love and relations with familial relations where there is neuro diversity”.