Final year exams must be held, says Supreme Court

Exterior image of Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that final year college examinations must be held this year but states can ask for the dates to be deferred beyond 30 September because of the coronavirus crisis. The court said that states cannot promote students without final year examinations.

Several petitions, including one by the Yuva Sena of Aaditya Thackeray, had called for the exams to be cancelled because of Covid-19. The petitions referred to difficulties faced by students at a time when all educational institutions were closed due to the crisis. They pleaded that students have completed five semesters and should be assessed on the basis of the Cumulative Grade Point Average or CGPA.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had ordered examinations to be conducted by 30 September.It said this is a must to “protect the academic future of students” and that degrees cannot be given without examinations.

“If states feel they cannot conduct exams by September 20, they can approach UGC for relief,” said the judges.

In August, the UGC had questioned the decisions of Delhi and Maharashtra to cancel final year exams. Such decisions, said UGC “directly affect the standards of higher education and will be an encroachment on the legislative field of coordinating and determining the standards of higher education that is exclusively reserved for parliament under the constitution”.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Sonia Gandhi, Congress president

Headlines

Sonia Gandhi likely to resign as Congress party president

Pencil on a sheet of paper

Headlines

NEET & JEE exams to be held in September despite protests

Headlines

Don’t stop inter-state movement, Centre to states

Person driving a car

Headlines

Centre extends validity of driving licenses

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#WonderWoman - Mariyath's grit & determination in the face of disability makes her a youth icon

Parasports

#ThankYouTeacher - Coach Gaurav Khanna has scripted India’s biggest success stories in Deaf & Para Badminton

Get-hooked

#ChampionsWithCP – Rohit Jain believes he is different, not disabled

Parasports

Champ para swimmer Wg Commander Shantanu looks to set a new record, this time in rowing