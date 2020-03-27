Finance Minister announces Coronavirus relief package

As India is battling the deadly Coronavirus, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced relief package on Thursday under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Scheme. The package is aimed at the providing services to billions of people who live under below poverty line across India. Reportedly, a huge chunk are going to struggle in order to make ends meet during the 21 day lockdown in India to tackle Coronavirus. Under the scheme, over Rs 1.7 lakh crore will be set aside. The minister said that nobody in India will go hungry during the lockdown period.

Take a look at some of the important announcements that was made yesterday

One of the most striking announcements was a medical insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for doctors and other medical staffs who are working day in and out to reach out to Coronavirus patients. Reportedly, around 20 lakh workers will receive this benefit. Sitharaman also made sure to thank all the medical workers for their relentless work towards the society.

Disabled and elderly people, pensioners and women belonging to certain categories will be provided with direct cash transfers as part of the relief scheme.

80 crore poor people will get 5kg of rice/wheat per person for free in addition to already allotted 5 kgs that they will be getting for the next three months. As additional one kg pulses, based on their regional preference, will also be given to them.

For farmers, Rs 2000 will be provided under the Kisan Samman Nidhi during the first week of April. Wages under the MNREGA scheme was also increased to Rs 202 from Rs 182.

Reactions on social media

“Great initiative to announce ₹50Lakh per person medical insurance to doctors, nurses etc. who are serving nation during #CoronavirusOubreak. Other relief measures for farmers, workers poor women etc. show the compassionate side of PM @narendramodi’s govt.Thanks @nsitharaman”, tweeted Union Law and Justice minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“BIG RELIEF!Thank you Hon @narendramodi ji and @nsitharaman ji for the #ReliefPackage which will prove out to be of great support to the poor,farmers,labourers, women, senior citizens.@BJPMaharashtra will do its best to make these benefits reach beneficiaries”, tweeted former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fanavis.

“A well thought out 1st stage economic relief package announced by FM Smt @nsitharaman. Covers all vulnerable sections. Now, it’s our responsibility as MPs, MLA’s and educated public to create more awareness about this to the beneficiaries & oversee its implementation at states”, tweeted Karnataka BJP leader Tejasvi Surya.

