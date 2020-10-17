FIR against Kangana for spreading religious hate

kangana ranaut sitting on a chair

Bandra magistrate court has asked Mumbai police to file a case against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for spreading religious disharmony between Hindu, Muslim communities. The sisters, who openly support Narendra Modi and BJP ideologies, often engage in social media posts against the Muslim community. Post death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana has been openly blaming Bollywood for drug use and nepotism.

A complaint against the sisters was filed by Mumbai based casting director and fitness trainer Munnawarali Sayyed. Specifying tweets of Kangana, Sayyed appealed to book the sisters under Sections 153A, 295A, 124 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Rangoli’s Twitter handle was earlier suspended for her alleged anti-Muslim posts, but she is now back on social media.

Kangana and Maharashtra ruling RSS headed by Uddhav Thackery had engaged in a tiff after which a part of her office was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

