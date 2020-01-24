FIR filed against Mohammad Azharuddin

India’s former cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has always landed in controversies. Recently, a travel agent named Mohammad Shahab filed a case against Azharuddin and two others in Aurangabad. Reportedly, the three of them cheated the travel agent of Rs 20.96 lakhs. Azharuddin denied the allegations and said that he would file a defamation case of Rs 100 crore against the complainant. He said that the allegations are baseless. He even posted a video on his Twitter account regarding this.

I strongly rubbish the false FIR filed against me in Aurangabad. I’m consulting my legal team, and would be taking actions as necessary- Mohammad Azharuddin.

Reportedly, Shahab owns Danish Tours and Travel Agency in Aurangabad. Azharuddin and a few others had booked many international flights last November from the agency. But no payment has been done till date. Even the promised online payment was not done according to the complainant.

Azharuddin’s assistant Mujib Khan was supposed to transfer money to Shahab earlier this month which was never done. Khan’s associate Sudesh Awakkal later sent a cheque copy on WhatsApp, but Shahab never received the cheque. A complaint has been filed against Azharuddin, Mujib Khan and Sudesh Awakkal.