Firecrackers banned in Delhi, nearby areas until 30 November

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in Delhi and adjoining areas starting midnight of 9 November to 30 November. This is done ahead of Diwali to prevent worsening of the air quality due to fire crackers. The quality is already in the severe zone.

The order will be applicable to more than two dozen districts across four states that are a part of the NCR.

It will also apply to cities and towns where the average ambient air quality in November last year was “poor” or worse”, the green tribunal said.

Only green crackers considered to be less polluting will be sold in cities and towns where air quality is “moderate” said the tribunal.

For “other areas” with better air quality, NGT has made imposition of cracker ban optional. However it has told states to conduct special drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of coronavirus.

Many states, including Sikkim, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi, had banned sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers.

The order also directs the central and state pollution control boards to regularly monitor and compile data during this period, put it on their websites.