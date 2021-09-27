First-ever holistic review of US corporate workplace diversity & inclusion announced

Ahead of National Disability Employment Awareness Month in October, the first-ever comprehensive review of corporate practices surrounding workplace diversity and inclusion in the United States has been announced. A comprehensive review of how employers are addressing workplace D&I efforts across 10 aspects, including disabilities and neurodiversity, will be conducted in this review.

Leading brands across the United States are being encouraged to take part in ground-breaking diversity and inclusion report that aims to shed light on some of the key issues holding back growth, innovation, and creativity in the economy.

The report claims to be the first to examine corporate practices against 10 facets of workplace diversity and inclusion (D&I). A charitable organization dedicated to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, the McKenzie Delis Foundation is conducting the study along with Ipsos, the third-largest market research agency globally.

Workplace inclusion: 10 facets

A charitable organization, the McKenzie Delis Foundation is committed to driving research and insight into how businesses are moving the dial on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace.

It calls upon corporate leaders to widen their lens of diversity and invites companies to join with them in a new initiative – the 2021 McKenzie-Delis Review on Diversity and Inclusion, which will provide an expanded understanding of diversity and inclusion. Unlike other lists that focus on a single facet of diversity, this review will take a holistic approach by providing a comprehensive review of how employers are addressing and prioritizing their efforts across 10 facets of workplace D&I, and includes disability and neurodiversity,

The review, expected to be published in April 2022 based on self-reported practices of US companies, follows an inaugural report of UK companies in 2020.

The review creates an industry-standard diagnostic and meaningful report to harness the power of all aspects of both visible and invisible diversity. It is designed to help companies turn commitments into actions and go beyond traditional diversity commitments to track progress over time in a way that will help position them to recruit and retain the top talent they need to be competitive. – Leila McKenzie-Delis, Founder, The McKenzie Delis Foundation

Large and medium US are invited to participate in a survey on their D&I approach and practices that will inform the review starting October 4. The published report will showcase the top 25 companies driving change to create greater diversity and equity in the workplace across the 10 facets. It will also share overall progress and corporate trends and provide actional guidance for businesses to further accelerate their D&I efforts.

Report guided by top industry leaders

An independent review committee of corporate and non-profit leaders will guide the report’s framework. Members include representatives from Verizon, KPMG, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Motorola, Bridgestone, and other international companies.

“Data show that by focusing on the full spectrum of employee diversity, employers can create a stronger, more impactful culture of inclusion,” said Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business and co-chair of the 2021 McKenzie-Delis Review on Diversity and Inclusion U.S. Review Committee. “Participation in the McKenzie-Delis Review is a chance to join with like-minded organizations to make a difference in society as well as business, to drive equity and inclusion, and, to dismantle barriers and empower growth and progress.”

“Now is the time for corporate America to build on its diversity and inclusion efforts to ensure no one is excluded,” said John Standley, Executive Vice President of Walgreens Boots Alliance and President of Walgreens, also a co-chair. “Our success is built on the great diversity within our organizations. Together we can create cultures where all employees are welcomed for who they are and supported to do their best work.”

The McKenzie-Delis Review will also serve as a diagnostic tool for businesses that take part. All participants receive a personalized scorecard that compares their performance to peers and top-performing organizations in the US and the UK for each of the 10 facets. The tool identifies opportunities for improvement and provides guidance on how to get there.

