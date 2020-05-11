Five Indians tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in India

Earlier in May, the central government announced that all Indians who are stranded abroad will be brought back to the country. Named ‘Vande Bharat’, the mission was started this week with the first lot of 363 Indians from Dubai and Abu Dhabi landing in Kerala. According to reports, five of them have been tested positive for COVID-19 already. The first three cases were reported on Thursday and two more cases came up on Saturday. This was confirmed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Reportedly, all the Indians who boarded the flights were tested negative for the virus. Rapid anti-body kits were used for this. But upon their return to Kerala, detailed tests were conducted after which they were tested positive for the virus.

Vijayan had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking not to permit return of Indians from abroad as it was dangerous in the current scenaio. Thousands of Indians are expected to return back from different parts of the world in the days to come.

COVID-19 was first reported in Kerala. A student from who returned from Wuhan in China underwent treatment after which she was fully recovered. Kerala has reported only two COVID-19 deaths with over 500 people being tested positive. The state government said that they have flattened the COVID-19 curve now.