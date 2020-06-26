Flowing Karma, India’s only wheelchair music band, has people rocking at first online concert

Flowing Karma, a band of young musicians on wheelchairs, held their first live concert on YouTube. An initiative of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, this is India’s only band on wheels.

Nearly 3,000 views and still rising. Flowing Karma, India’s only wheelchair music band, is thrilled by the response to its first online concert on World Music Day on 21 June. The one-hour concert, live streamed on YouTube, saw the band members play some of their most popular hits.

Flowing Karma, an initiative of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, came together in November 2019, a brainchild of Nicky P Kaur, Founder-CEO, of the centre. The band members are all wheelchair users who met at the centre.

Initiative of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab

“We have performed at many places in Chandigarh, but the online experience has been the best”, says Ajay Raj, a band member who plays the chimes and does back-up vocals. He has also represented India in international Boccia tournaments.

The online experience was great because so many people were able to enjoy our music. Through this concert, we wanted to send the message that through these hard COVID-19 times we are living life as usual. We still practise our music and live life to the fullest. – Ajay Raj, Member, Flowing Karma music band

Not all the six members of Flowing Karma played at the live Two key members could not be present, something that a cause for concern for Tridib Choudhary. Choudhary is the lead guitarist and mentor for the others. A professional musician, he was disabled while mountaineering four years ago.

All band members met at centre

“When Nicky ma’am suggested the online concert, I was happy to do it”, says Tridib, who would go to the centre when lockdown was lifted for practice sessions. “The response is even more encouraging since we were missing the bassist. I was a bit worried about how we would sound because it sounds empty without the bass. After this, we will surely go live again”.

Among their most in demand tunes is Jugni by well-known singer Tochi Raina, who came to the centre when Flowing Karma launched. Another signature tune is ‘kiski muskuraahat’.

Band member Sandeep Singh credits Chandigarh Spinal Rehab for their popularity.

“We are all from different parts of India and have come together for this band”, says Sandeep, who is paralysed from the waist down. A former accountant, he was shot by robbers while returning home from work. “Our band is famous because of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab. No one knew us before this. Today we are known because of this centre”.

Watch one of Flowing Karma’s most in demand songs here:

