Focus on ‘real issues’, PM tells scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged scientists to focus on real-time social issues facing India such as malnutrition by providing value addition in agricultural products.

The Pm said this while chairing a meeting of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Society in Delhi. He said it is important to develop virtual labs so that science can be taken to all students in India.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, he spoke on the need to attract young students toward science. He also suggested measures to improve collaboration in research and development projects among Indians.

The Modi government is looking for scientists to carry out research on primary products of indigenous cows, including urine and dung to develop personal-care products such as toothpaste, shampoos and mosquito repellents as well as look for cures to diseases like cancer and diabetes.

Though many vaidyas and practitioners are using prime products from indigenous cows for various treatments, there is not much scientific studies and research on the same. The research proposals should undertake detailed scientific investigation of chemical profiling, identification of bioactive principle responsible for enhancing activity of antibiotics and anti-cancer drugs and other medicinal properties of prime products from indigenous cows from modern perspective. – Statement by Prime Minister Modi’s office

He also asked scientists to work on the aspirational needs of India and listed 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence and affordable and long-lasting batteries for renewable energy storage as some of the emerging challenges which the scientists need to focus on.