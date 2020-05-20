Follow these steps to stay safe during ‘Cyclone Amphan’

Cyclone Amphan is fast approaching the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha. Amphan is one of the most dangerous cyclones to hit the Indian coasts in 20 years. Authorities say people needs to be extremely careful and do the needful before the cyclone hits the coast. Here are some precautions people must observe. People with disabilities are especially vulnerable at the time of natural disasters.

COVID-19 is undoubtedly a huge threat. But it is equally important to stay safe from the cyclone that is expected to create havoc in many parts of West Bengal and Odisha.

Check out a few do’s and don’t’s to keep in mind during this time

Do’s

Look out for a safe spot in the house. Ensure that your family stays together in that part of the house. Do not venture outdoors at any cost.

If rescue teams have asked you to evacuate your home, do that without delay. Do not wait for the cyclone to hit your place badly to call for help. It might get too late.

Provide strong support for outside doors. Keep wooden boards handy to support glass doors if needed.

When the cyclone approaches your side, stay alert. Call for help if needed. Rescue teams are deployed close to you.

Keep monitoring the situation. If there are elderly people living in your apartment or nearby houses, reach out to them and keep them updated about the situation.

Keep torches and lanterns handy. Also make sure that you have dry batteries that can be used in case you need more.

Do you have any repair works? Do them right away before the cyclone approaches.

Ensure that you have enough food to last for a while. Try to stock up non-perishable foods.

Keep mobile phones fully charged. Chances are high of power failure. It might take hours or days for power to be back.

Store your important documents in waterproof safe places.

If you have pet animals or cattle, take them along with you to a safe place. If you can’t, let them loose. DO not tie them up.

Don’ts

Do not fall for rumors and fake news. Social media and WhatsApp messages can be misleading. Understand only what you need to know.

Do not take out your vehicles, whether it is a car or bike when the cyclone is approaching closer to your area.

Touching loose wires can be dangerous during this time. So stay away from electrical settings. Switch off gas cylinders.

If you are at a shelter space, do not leave from there until you get a notice from concerned officials.