Former cops file plea against media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput case

A group of former top cops of Mumbai police have filed a plea in the Bombay High Court against ‘media trial’ in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. According to the plea filed by eight former policemen, including ex Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra and former commissioners of Mumbai Police, there has been intensive trial of media which has tarnished the image of Mumbai police. They have moved a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking restraining orders against media trial.

Those who filed the PIL includes DGPs P S Pasricha, K Subramaniam, D Shivanandan, Sanjeev Dayal, Satish Chandra Mathur, and former Commissioners of Mumbai Police Dhananjay N Jadhav, Mahesh N Singh and former Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief K P Raghuvanshi.

The PIL stated that a bunch of media channels have been trying to influence the course of investigation which is currently being handled by the CBI. This has created suspicion in the minds of general public who are now doubting credibility of Mumbai police. The top former cops want the media trial to end at the earliest. The petition was filed on 31 August and is yet to be listed for hearing.

Mumbai police were the first to file a case in the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Sign Rajput who was found hanging inside his Mumbai apartment on 14 June.