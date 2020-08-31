Former President Pranab Mukherjee is no more

Pranab Mukherjee, the former President of India, passed away earlier this evening. He was 84. Mr Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus and was in coma after a brain surgery earlier this month.

“With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You,” his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to pay tribute. He said he was blessed to have Pranab Mukherjee’s guidance.

“India grieves the passing away of Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee. He has left an indelible mark on the development trajectory of our nation. A scholar par excellence, a towering statesman, he was admired across the political spectrum and by all sections of society,” the PM said in tweets. “I was new to Delhi in 2014. From Day 1, I was blessed to have the guidance, support and blessings of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. I will always cherish my interactions with him. Condolences to his family, friends, admirers and supporters across India. Om Shanti”.

This morning, there was a decline in his condition. He had gone into septic shock due to his lung infection.

Mr Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on 10 August and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in hospital.

“On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self-isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” he had posted.

Mr Mukherjee was President of India from 2012 to 2017.