4 cops arrested in Tamil Nadu custody death case

jayarah and bennicks tamil nadu

On June last week, a father and son duo were arrested by Tuticorin police in Tamil Nadu. They were assaulted and harassed in police custody and the both of them later succumbed to their injuries. The gruesome death of father Jayaraj and son Bennicks had sent shock waves across the country. The incident highlighted peak of police brutality. On Thursday, all the four policemen who were part of the crime were arrested and charged with murder.

Crime Branch of Tamil Nadu’s CID (Criminal Investigation Department) arrested Inspector Sridhar, Sub-Inspectors Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan and constable Murugan in connection with the murders. Separate FIR’s have been filed for the death of Jayaraj and Bennicks.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy had stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take up the case. The CB-CID will handle the case until CBI takes over charge.

There has been clear proof of the police involved in custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennicks. Even the post-mortem reports prove the same.

58-year old Jayaraj and 31-year-old Bennicks owned a mobile shop at Tuticorin. The police alleged that their shop was open for fifteen minutes even after the lockdown time got over which was the reason for arrest as well. The father-son duo was reportedly tortured while in police custody. Witnesses said that there was blood on the lathi and tables inside the station. Bennicks died at a hospital on 23 June while Jayaraj succumbed to his injuries the next day. Hashtag #JusticeForJayarajAndFenix has been doing the rounds on social media.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

PM Modi holding a video conference

Headlines

PM Modi talks about India-China clash on radio show

lightening in india

Headlines

Over 100 dead in thunderstorms in Bihar, UP

coronavirus

Headlines

Massive survey to check COVID-19 spread in Delhi

jayarah and bennicks tamil nadu

Headlines

Police custody deaths in TN spark off outrage

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

"Know your inner strengths & work on them" - My Take by Afzal Yusuff, Music Director

Get-hooked

Understanding Autism and Head banging

Parasports

Bethany Society Shillong are champs at the 4th national blind football tournament

Get-hooked

What makes Udaan in Jalandhar a uniquely inclusive school