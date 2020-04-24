Four-month-old Kerala baby dies of COVID-19

attack on doctors

COVID-19 has affected billions of people across the world. According to experts, children and elderly people are most prone to the infection due to their low immunity levels.

On Friday, a four-month-old baby from Kerala died of COVID-19. Naiha Fathima was the daughter of a couple from Manjeri in Malappuram, a small town in Kerala.

According to reports, Naiha was in a critical condition when she was brought to the hospital. She breathed her last at Kozhikode Medical College at 5.15 am on Friday.

We tried our level best to bring Naiha back to life. But due to her medical complications, she was in a critical condition. Children are prone to the infection very easily. We are still trying out to find how she contracted the virus. We believe it is after getting in contact with an infected person. – KK Shailaja, Kerala State Health Minister

Reportedly, Naiha had a heart attack which lead to her death. She also had many heart related illness and complications by birth. Naiha was surviving on a ventilator for past few days and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both her parents underwent tests for COVID-19.

Naiha’s burial will happen according to the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols. Five doctors along with some health care workers who came in contact with Naiha are also under isolation now.

Kerala has over 450 COVID-19 cases. But the state has managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve which means that the recovery rate is higher and mortality rate is lesser. Till date, three people have died from the infection in Kerala.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Amit shah at lucknow rally.

Headlines

Amit Shah assures tight security for doctors amidst mob attacks

Flag of WHO with the logo of WHO (World Health Organization))

Headlines

Worst is yet to come, warns WHO on COVID-19

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman Reliance Industries

Headlines

Facebook deal makes Mukesh Ambani Asia’s richest person

Air India

Headlines

Trains, flight unlikely to start operations from 3 May

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula