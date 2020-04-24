Four-month-old Kerala baby dies of COVID-19

COVID-19 has affected billions of people across the world. According to experts, children and elderly people are most prone to the infection due to their low immunity levels.

On Friday, a four-month-old baby from Kerala died of COVID-19. Naiha Fathima was the daughter of a couple from Manjeri in Malappuram, a small town in Kerala.

According to reports, Naiha was in a critical condition when she was brought to the hospital. She breathed her last at Kozhikode Medical College at 5.15 am on Friday.

We tried our level best to bring Naiha back to life. But due to her medical complications, she was in a critical condition. Children are prone to the infection very easily. We are still trying out to find how she contracted the virus. We believe it is after getting in contact with an infected person. – KK Shailaja, Kerala State Health Minister

Reportedly, Naiha had a heart attack which lead to her death. She also had many heart related illness and complications by birth. Naiha was surviving on a ventilator for past few days and was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Both her parents underwent tests for COVID-19.

Naiha’s burial will happen according to the World Health Organization (WHO) protocols. Five doctors along with some health care workers who came in contact with Naiha are also under isolation now.

Kerala has over 450 COVID-19 cases. But the state has managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve which means that the recovery rate is higher and mortality rate is lesser. Till date, three people have died from the infection in Kerala.

Watch in Sign Language