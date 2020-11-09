Headlines November 9, 2020
Four security personals shot dead in J&K encounter
An officer of the Indian army along with three security personals including a Border Security Officer (BSF) were martyred at the line of duty at LoC at Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector in Kupwara district. Reportedly, the soldiers were part of an anti-terror strike at the border. According to government officials, this is one of the biggest encounters conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since April in which three terrorists were also killed.
Reportedly, soldiers noticed certain suspicious movements at the border at around 1 am on Sunday after which a three-hour gun battle was held until 4 am in order to eliminate all terrorists. The operation was underway till Sunday night and all the injured soldiers were removed from the spot.
In order to track movements of the terrorists, surveillance cameras were used and more troops were rushed to the area. Officials said that the situation is under control.
Watch in Sign Language
