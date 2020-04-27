Check out these four strategies to improve social skills of your child with autism

Children with autism mostly lack social skills. But these skills are important to help them prepare for the outside world. Here are four strategies that parents can follow to improve social skills of your child with autism.

Most people with autism lack social skills. They might be able to communicate, but mostly won’t be able to make eye contact. Parents must understand that their child with autism has a social life too. It is important that the child makes friends and interacts with people around them.

Developing social skills also helps people with autism to indulge in more activities and hobbies. Moreover, it gives them a sense of belonging which is important. Children with autism must not be confined to the four walls of their homes. After all, there is so much to see and explore around the world.

Being someone who works closely with children under autism spectrum, Griva Shah, Co-Founder, Pearl Special Needs Foundation, Ahmedabad has a few strategies that she follows.

Group play from childhood is important. Involve them in every social event. They might not participate or interact when too young, though the purpose is to be in the crowd and obtain comfort gradually through exposure. Ensure that birthdays are celebrated with family and friends. Enroll your child with autism to school, instead of giving just home based programs. Provide opportunities to play in the garden. These are some of the few strategies that parents can follow- Griva Shah.

Looking out to improve social skills of your child with autism? Here are four strategies.

Therapies are important– The needs and requirements of each child with autism is different. Parents and caregivers must understand that and reach out to them. In fact, therapies play an important role in developing social skills of a person with autism. Psychologists, occupational and speech therapists can also make a huge difference to the well-being of the child. That is why it is important to introduce children to therapies from a young age.

Join social groups– Today, there are thousands of groups for people with autism functioning in virtual and real space. When you become part of such groups, you get to know more people like you. This helps to connect and build a bond too. It is a safe environment for children under the autism spectrum disorder to learn new things as well. Parents can help identify which group suits their child best.

Never give up– When you have a child with autism, it is important to be patient and kind. There might be times when they can get uncontrollable. But patience is the key to help. Do not give up on them. This is one of the most important strategies to improve the social skills of your child with autism.

Role-plays help– Have you tried enacting scenes to your little one so that they connect better to the situation? For instance, create social scenarios for interaction. This can be a classroom or even park. Let your child have conversations and teach them how to respond to certain situations. This can help many children under autism spectrum.

Himabindhu Gattu, Co-Founder, Abhilasha Centre for Special Needs, Hyderabad says, “It is important for the child to get involved in all school related activities. Expose them to real life situations. For example, teach them how to behave inside a restaurant or supermarket. Modelling from other normal kids also helps. Inclusive education is very important”.

