Four tips to stay positive & healthy with a disability

It is not always easy to stay positive when you have a disability. Your physical limitations can emotionally and mentally drain you at times. Check out some tips to stay positive and beat all odds for a positive and healthy life.

Life can bring a set of challenges when you have a disability. Sometimes, you might find it hard to overcome certain hardships. But it is important to look at the positive side and beat obstacles so that you can have a rewarding life.

Zeenath Sadar, a wheelchair user from Kochi, was affected by polio at a young age.

I often tell to myself that being a disabled person is not end of the tunnel. Life can bring its own set of challenges and fun things too. I’am blessed to have a bunch of positive people around me who makes my life brighter and happier. I also make sure to eat healthy and do some basic workouts to keep myself fit. A healthy body is important for a peaceful mind too- Zeenath Sadar, wheelchair user.

Here are some tips to stay positive when you have a disability

Focus on your abilities – Every person has their set of strengths and weaknesses. Understand that in spite of a disability, you are capable of doing many things in life. Technology has also advanced a lot and that makes it easier for you. Use devices that can help you and put in your best to achieve tasks and goals.

Ask for support if needed – There are many people with disabilities around you. Being part of support groups helps you to connect with people who share things similar to you. Need someone to help assist you? Seek help from your family or friends, do not hesitate to ask for it. There are professionals who can reach out to you. Understand that asking for help does not make you weak. Most importantly, nurture relationships in your life.

Make health your top priority – Whether you have a disability or not, staying healthy is extremely important. You can make yourself mentally and physically fit by exercising, working out and eating healthy foods. Most importantly, understand what your body needs. The physical requirements of every person is different. Do not compare yourself with others.

Surround yourself with the right people– Man being a social animal always need the support of others. That is why it is important to have the right people who lighten up your life with their positivity. The right ones can give you tips, advices and suggestions that will help you in the long run. You need not necessarily have a large group of friends. A handful of right people can make your life great!

“Find ability in your disability. Create what you can and work on making things better. I feel that a positive mind and outlook is the most essential thing. When I was depressed, I met many others who have my same disability and that is when I realized that a disability does not have to stop you from pursuing your dreams. You can find joy in even small things like cleaning your room. Accepting your disability and being grateful for what you have is important”, says Veena Venugopal, a wheelchair user from Kerala.