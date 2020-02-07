FTII brings the joy of film making to disabled kids & youth at Jaipur workshop

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) organised a course in Smartphone Film Making for children and youth of diverse disability types in Jaipur. This was in collaboration with the Department of Social Justice, Government of Rajasthan and Jaipur-based The Open Space Society, which is a centre of arts and media.

Lights. Camera. Action. Words that came alive for 15 children and youth with disabilities in Jaipur. They were part of a course in Smartphone Film Making conducted by the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in the Rajasthan capital last week. This is the second such course for disabled children and young adults by FTII. The first one was conducted in Delhi in 2019.

Students of diverse disability types in FTII course

The students in the first FTII course were mostly children and youth with intellectual disabilities. In Jaipur, the batch was mixed. There were students with hearing impairments, intellectual and physical disabilities.

This brought with it a different set of challenges for the course director Ajmal Jami, who is a national award winning documentary filmmaker.

This was a 10-day course in Jaipur for students of diverse disability types. There were four students who were hearing impaired and it was a challenge for me to communicate the language of film via sign language. There were sign language interpreters present to help with the communication. It was an interesting experience to teach such a diverse group.- Ajmal Jami, Course Director, Film and Television Institute of India

Course in partnership with Rajasthan government

The Open Space Society (TOSS), a centre for arts and media that works with disabled people and the Department of Social Justice, Government of Rajasthan. This is the third such workshop for disabled children and youth conducted by TOSS and the state government. For the filmmaking course, the students shot with smartphones that were given by the government. The course in Jaipur was conducted in collaboration with, a centre for arts and media that works with disabled people and the Department of Social Justice, Government of Rajasthan. This is the third such workshop for disabled children and youth conducted by TOSS and the state government. For the filmmaking course, the students shot with smartphones that were given by the government. “We are exploring different art forms with them, the first two workshops were on photography and paintings”, says Shilpi Batra Adwani, co-founder, TOSS. “Our students loved the the course in filmmaking. They actually got to use gadgets like tripods and boom mikes”. Ravi Kumar Yogi, a special educator at Jaipur’s Gurukul Spastic Society says the students loved learning different aspects of photography and filmmaking. “They got to learn how to take pictures from different angles. They even shot a video. The whole process was very engaging for them and they looked forward to the classes everyday”.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: