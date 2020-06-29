Full lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from 5 July

crowded streets of india

With the lockdown being eased in Karnataka, there has been a drastic number of rise in Coronavirus cases. The state government has announced that a full lockdown will be imposed across the state on all Sundays starting from 5 July. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting in order to review the situation of Coronavirus cases in the state and arrived at the decision for lockdown on Sundays. He stated that no other activities, except for essential services, will be functional on Sundays.

The night curfew will also be changed from Monday. Earlier, it was 9 pm and has been changed to 8 pm now. The curfew will remain till 5 am. Saturday and Sunday will remain holiday for all government offices across the state.

The state government has asked authorities to provide more ambulances and hospital beds for Coronavirus patient. The mortal remains of those who died from the virus must be carried separately.

In Karnataka, the number of cases have reached nearly 12,000. 191 people have reportedly died in the state. The state government hopes to control the number of Coronavirus cases through by imposing strict measures.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Sushant Singh Rajput

Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide probe update

Yoga teacher Ramdev with a disciple

Headlines

Patanjali asked to prove COVID-19 cure claim

jayarah and bennicks tamil nadu

Headlines

Police custody deaths in TN spark off outrage

Amit shah at lucknow rally.

Headlines

Report all COVID deaths:Amit Shah to Delhi govt

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding EFT - Emotional Freedom Technique

Get-hooked

Understanding Spinal Cord Injury- SCI

Accessibility

Beyond Braille series brings to blind children a new visual language

Accessibility

"Focus on your abilities, not disability" - My Take by Ira Singhal, IAS Officer