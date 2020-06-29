Full lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from 5 July

With the lockdown being eased in Karnataka, there has been a drastic number of rise in Coronavirus cases. The state government has announced that a full lockdown will be imposed across the state on all Sundays starting from 5 July. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa held a meeting in order to review the situation of Coronavirus cases in the state and arrived at the decision for lockdown on Sundays. He stated that no other activities, except for essential services, will be functional on Sundays.

The night curfew will also be changed from Monday. Earlier, it was 9 pm and has been changed to 8 pm now. The curfew will remain till 5 am. Saturday and Sunday will remain holiday for all government offices across the state.

The state government has asked authorities to provide more ambulances and hospital beds for Coronavirus patient. The mortal remains of those who died from the virus must be carried separately.

In Karnataka, the number of cases have reached nearly 12,000. 191 people have reportedly died in the state. The state government hopes to control the number of Coronavirus cases through by imposing strict measures.