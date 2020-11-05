  • #FutureChamps- An undeterred spirit to stay positive is what makes Mrudu special

#FutureChamps- An undeterred spirit to stay positive is what makes Mrudu special

Girl with brittle bone disease sitting on floor

14 November is celebrated as Children’s Day across India. In our month long series #FutureChamps, we bring to you stories of children with disabilities who have beaten their physical limitations to choose happiness in life to set an example for adults too. Read story of nine-year-old Mrudu from Trivandrum who was diagnosed with Brittle Bone Disease.

Mrudu is always smiling. She is happy in her own world comprising mainly of art. This nine-year-old was diagnosed with Brittle Bone Disease a few hours after birth. Due to her condition, Mrudu is unable to move from her bed and needs support from one of her parents. Unlike children of her age, she cannot run or play. But all that does not hold Mrudu back from staying positive. This powerhouse of energy is always looking out for something to indulge in. Mrudu who is passionate about dance and music recently got involved in a new found love and art it is!

Mrudu’s diagnosis

Mrudu hails from Trivandrum, capital city of Kerala. Her mother Mini remembers that when she was pregnant, final scan reports showed that the child’s legs were affected. Soon after birth, Mrudu had a fracture as well. “I still remember doctors telling me about her condition and how I must touch her like touching a flower because she was very sensitive”, says Mini.

Mrudu spending days in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) worried Mini and her husband. “Now I have better awareness about Brittle Bone disease, but during those days I was clueless. In fact, I had not even heard about it”, recollects Mini.

Over time, she understood what Mrudu’s needs are and reached out to her accordingly. Mini says that deciding to empower her daughter was one of the best decisions she has made till date. Mrudu’s family comprising of her parents and sister are always supportive of her.

All things positive

An academically brilliant student, Mrudu is currently studying in class 5. Over past few months, due to the Covid pandemic, she hasn’t attended classes. Before that, Mini used to take her to school once in a while. Mrudu loves studying and has won prizes for her academic brilliance.

Since Mrudu spends most of the time on her bed, she has learnt to sway to tunes and shake a leg being while lying down on her bed. She loves singing too and finds happiness in art.

With Mini’s help, Mrudu has started drawing and painting. “She keeps telling that she wants to learn magic someday. We are always in to support her in all her dreams. Since she is too young, we are waiting to hear what she wants to become in life”, says Mini who says that drawing has helped Mrudu move her hands better. Needless to say, art therapy is something that experts have vouched for over years, especially for children with physical disabilities.

Mini says that being part of city-based NGO Amrithavarshini that empowers people with Brittle Bone disease has helped them meet more families like theirs. Mrudu could also meet more children like her. “Until being part of Amrithavarshini, I thought Mrudu was the only person with the condition. I was so ignorant”, says Mini adding, “It is always important to keep your child active. I take her wherever I go and I do not lock her inside the house. She is special in so many ways”, says Mini.

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Swati Agrawal, Director IDIA

Get-hooked

People with Invisible Disabilities Need Visibility in Law & Policy – Guest Column by Swati Agrawal

Close view of newspaper along with Newz Hook Logo-trending stories of the week

Get-hooked

Blind IAS officer moves court, change makers with Dwarfism & other trending stories on Newz Hook – 23 to 30 November

Images of the disabled women featured in article

Get-hooked

These women with disabilities are out there changing attitudes everyday

Image of musical notes

Get-hooked

DRZYA to launch inclusive musical instruments playing competition, Taal se Taal’

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Understanding Spinal Cord Injury- SCI

Get-hooked

My disability taught me to unlock my potential - My Take by Dhanya Ravi

Get-hooked

#AutismPower - Mumbai's Cafe Arpan is brewing a change, along with great coffee

Get-hooked

Action for Autism marks 25 years, goal ahead is to focus on services for adults on the spectrum