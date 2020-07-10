Gangster Vikas Dubey killed

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh, where he was arrested on Thursday. Police allege that Dubey snatched the gun of a policeman and tried to run but was surrounded. The police claim that they tried to get him to surrender.

Police claim that when the car was close to Kanpur it overturned on the rain-drenched highway and Dubey tried to escape. He was shot dead, like many of his associated who, according to the police, had also tried to escape from custody.

In a statement to the media the police said that Dubey was injured during the shootout and was taken to a hospital where he died:

The car overturned and policemen and the accused were injured. Then Vikas Dubey grabbed a gun from an injured policeman and ran. The police team caught up and surrounded him and tried to get him to surrender, but he refused and started firing. The police had to fire back in self-defence. – Kanpur Police

Dubey was on the run since he organised the murders of policemen at his village in Kanpur last week. He was spotted at a temple in Madhya Pradesh and arrested.

The other aide, Bauva Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah, about 220 km from state capital Lucknow.

Dubey’s closest aide Aman Dubey was shot dead after he was chased down by the police to a village on Wednesday.

Dubey, in his 50s, had over 60 criminal cases against him, including murder, kidnapping and extortion. His alleged links with the police and politicians helped him stay out of jail for years.