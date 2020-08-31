Ganguly reacts to CSK team members testing Covid positive

Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has reacted for the first time since news of multiple Chennai Super Kings squad members including two cricketers testing positive for Covid-19 broke out. Ganguly said it has to be seen whether three-time champions CSK can start IPL 2020 as per the schedule.

IPL 2020 is slated to begin from 19 September in the UAE. All eight franchises with their support staff and players have based themselves in either Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

BCCI confirmed that after several rounds of testing, 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 which casts a shadow on whether the IPL will start on time.

Speaking to The Times of India, Ganguly said “I cannot comment on the situation of CSK. We will see if they can start as per schedule. I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine”.

Top CSK player Suresh Raina has also decided to fly back home and give this years’s IPL a miss for personal reasons.