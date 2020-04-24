Geetha Archa, a social worker on wheelchair does not let a disability stop her from doing big things

Geetha Archa from Trivandrum is a wheelchair user who was diagnosed with polio when she was a baby. Today, Geetha is an active social worker and earns a living by selling lottery tickets. She has plans to expand her social work in the future too.

Geetha Archa, a 38 year old social worker from Trivandrum is not letting her disability stop her from working for welfare of the needy. She was diagnosed with polio at a young age. Geetha, who also sells lottery tickets for a living, has reached out to hundreds of people. Her journey of being empowered and helping others is truly inspiring.

A story of strength and determination

Geetha was diagnosed with polio when she was around two months old. She had a regular childhood, unlike many other disabled young girls. Thanks to her parents and siblings who believed and supported her. After school, Geetha pursued an under-graduation in History from Trivandrum after which she worked as a Clarke with Kerala water authority department.

I’am currently using a wheelchair. But I prefer crawling because I can move my entire body that way. Ever since I remember, I have been doing this. I do not want to confine myself to a wheelchair- Geetha Archa.

Recently, she started selling lottery tickets on her three wheeler. Geetha stays alone and away from her family. That is her way of being independent and happy.

A passionate social worker

Geetha has been part of WhatsApp group ‘Poomaram’. In Malayalam the term means a tree with blossomed flowers. They even have a YouTube channel with many followers. The ‘Poomaram’ team has been doing different types of social work across Kerala. They reach out to people with and without disabilities during time of need. Geetha is an integral part of the team. She has also been actively involved in many social work activities.

“I believe every human being has a social responsibility. So I’am just doing mine. We help people by providing them food, medicines and other things”, says Geetha. One of her biggest assets are a big friend circle who stands by her through thick and thin. “They are people who see me beyond my disability”, she says with a smile.

Geetha hopes to reach out to more people and expand her work in days to come. “Never let other people say that you cannot do something because you are disabled. Live with your head held high”, she says.

Talk to Geetha, and you wouldn’t miss the positive vibes and energy that oozes from her. Geetha’s friend Jessy also says the same. Jessy, who is a wheelchair user, lives in Pathanamthitta in Kerala. “I was bed-ridden for a long time. But Geetha helped me stay positive and happy. We know each other for more than a decade and she is all about positivity”, says Jessy.

