Glowing tributes for Dhoni after announcement of retirement

Tributes are pouring in for MS Dhoni who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. “You will always be my captain,” said India skipper Virat Kohli, expressing gratitude for the “friendship and belief” he got from the senior player.

In a video posted on the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI)‘s official Twitter handle, Kohli said he had no words to express his thoughts.

“Words fall short a lot of times in life and I think this is one of those moments. All I can say is that you will always be that guy who sat in the last seat of the bus,” said Kohli. “We have shared a great camaraderie, friendship, understanding because we have always played for the same roles, same goals, which was to make the team win. It’s been a pleasure playing under you, alongside you. You showed belief in me, which I would always be grateful for. I have said it before, I will say it again, you will always be my captain”.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri also posted a special video message. “I salute you Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni,”, he said.

Dhoni announced his retirement on instagram but he will continue to compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. his year’s IPL is scheduled to start on 19 September in the UAE.

Wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead. – Sakshi Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni’s wife

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also tweeted a tribute to Dhoni and Suresh Raina who announced his retirement as well. Noting down a list of their joint achievements in the 50-over format, ICC tweeted “What a duo!”

