Goa minister’s statement sparks controversy

Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival is one of the most popular music festivals in Goa which is held during end of the year. This time, three tourists who attended the event died. Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh and one tourist from Bengaluru are the ones who complained of uneasiness before passing away in the last two days. Goa state culture minister Govind Gawade stated that no one is forced people to attend the event. Gawade’s insensitive statement has sparked controversy. “At what cost Minister? Shortsighted like you cause more problems. Why wrest drugs allowed? Isn’t that your failure? Goa Earned Rs 250 Crore from Sunburn, Says Tourism Minister Amid Drug Row”, tweeted Rohit.

Gawade also added that the government is not responsible for the massive crowd that thronged the party. The Congress party alleged that drugs were openly sold at the event. They further added that was one of the reasons for the tourists to die. Goa Forward Party (GFP) said that they wanted a CBI probe into the deaths.

A post-mortem was conducted on the three victims.