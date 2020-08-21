Google Duo makes life easier with captions for video & audio messages on Android, iOS

Google Duo has rolled out captions for audio and video messages. This is a great example of a feature that enables accessibility for everyone, not just people with disabilities.

Google Duo now has captions for audio and video messages for Android and iOS. The captions appear at the bottom of the screen right above the call button once users open the voice messages. These messages are useful when you are in a noisy place and cannot hold the phone to your ear, apart from being enabling accessibility for people with disabilities.

The new feature was announced on Google‘s Twitter account.

“In a noisy place? No problem. Captions are now available on Google Duo, so you won’t miss a word of your video and voice messages,” Google wrote through Made by Google on Twitter.

Pixel phones like Pixel 4, 3 and 3a have the Live captions feature. The new captions for messages feature is distinct from this, said Google to Android Police. Live Caption transcribes live audio and video calls along with all other device playback.

Captions for Messages can be enabled or disabled on Duo by going to Message Settings. The new feature may not be immediately available to all users and will appear in a few weeks.

The Captions for Messages feature in Duo works only with recorded audio or video messages and not with live calls.

