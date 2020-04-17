Government confirms rise in COVID-19 recovery rate

The central home ministry has stated that the number of COVID-19 cases are likely to increase by May. But on a positive note, the number of people that are recovering from the deadly virus have also increased at a rapid rate. The recovery rate has increased to 13.06 percent from earlier 12.02 percent. Over 1000 cases were reported in 24 hours as of Friday. Over 260 people have been cured from the virus and 183 were discharged from hospitals.

In India, the number of people tested positive has risen to over 13,000. Over 437 have died from the virus infection. The worst affected states includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

The central government is going to ensure strict lockdown in all the COVID-19 hotspots across India until 3 May. People have been asked to stay inside their homes and not venture out at all. Some areas, which have not been infected will be given ease in restrictions.