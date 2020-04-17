Government confirms rise in COVID-19 recovery rate

coronavirus

The central home ministry has stated that the number of COVID-19 cases are likely to increase by May. But on a positive note, the number of people that are recovering from the deadly virus have also increased at a rapid rate. The recovery rate has increased to 13.06 percent from earlier 12.02 percent. Over 1000 cases were reported in 24 hours as of Friday. Over 260 people have been cured from the virus and 183 were discharged from hospitals.

In India, the number of people tested positive has risen to over 13,000. Over 437 have died from the virus infection. The worst affected states includes Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

The central government is going to ensure strict lockdown in all the COVID-19 hotspots across India until 3 May. People have been asked to stay inside their homes and not venture out at all. Some areas, which have not been infected will be given ease in restrictions.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

sanitization of delhi

Headlines

Delhi government begins sanitising Coronavirus hotspots

Gateway of India Mumbai

Headlines

Man who incited migrants to gather at Mumbai city station arrested

PM Modi

Headlines

Covid-19 lockdown extended to 3 May, says PM Modi

people with masks on faces due tocoronavirus

Headlines

Government issues new guidelines for extended lockdown

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

“Beat all struggles through hard work”- My Take by chess champ Jennitha Anto

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok