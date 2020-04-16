Government issues new guidelines for extended lockdown

On 14 April, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown in India will be extended to 3 May in order to prevent spread of COVID-19. The central government has issued a new set of guidelines that must be followed for the next two and half weeks till the lockdown gets over. From 20 April, there will be a huge relief for India’s agricultural and certain industrial sectors in places that are not COVID-19 hotspots.

Agriculture and marketing activities, digital economy, banks, plantations for tea and coffee, food processing industries, fisheries, construction of roads and other projects, central and state government offices are some of the main industries that will be opened from 20 April.

Inter-state and international transport, education institutions, cinema, parks, hospitality services, hotels, industrial and commercial activities, religious centres and shopping complexes will remain closed.

India’s economy has been hit badly due to shutting down of the country since 24 March. According to experts, the impact is only going to get worse in the next few months to come.

Over 11,933 have been tested positive for COVID-19 in India. 392 deaths have been reported till date.

