  • Government to allow private railways to set their own fares

Government to allow private railways to set their own fares

train

As the Narendra Modi led central government allows partial privatization of Indian railways, it announced that companies will have the freedom to set their own fares. Central government, struggling to bring back the economy to normal after Coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns and crisis had decided to partially open up railway sector to private companies a few months back.

VK Yadav, chairman of Railway Board said that though private companies have been allowed to set their own fares, they must keep in mind that air-conditioned buses and planes are also plying on the same routes.

Modi government has invited private companies to not just operate trains but also modernize stations and introduce other facilities. Bombardier Inc, GMR Infrastructure Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Alstom SA are some of the companies that have expressed interest in railway projects which are likely to begin and be implemented in the next five years.

Indian railways, one of the oldest railway networks in the world, is the main transportation means for lakhs of people from economically backward groups as well as for cargo to be transported across states.

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

A team of Delhi Police on bikes

Headlines

Delhi Police chargesheet on riots only names anti CAA protestors

Person in lab coat worn by doctor.

Headlines

Over 300 doctors have died of Covid in India

Inside image of an gym with equipment

Headlines

Gyms, yoga centres reopen in Delhi despite rise in Covid cases

Amit shah at lucknow rally.

Headlines

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Employment

La-Monnaie Skills enables disabled youth to flower into resourceful, contributing citizens

Get-hooked

Come, be a part of this inclusive Garba event for deaf people in Mumbai

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

Samadhan Goyam is changing the lives of children in meaningful ways