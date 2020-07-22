Government warns against use of N95 masks with valves

The central government had made face masks mandatory as a precaution against spread of Covid-19. On Tuesday, all states and union territories were warned against using N95 masks with valves which do not help in the prevention of Covid-19. This applies to not just health workers but public as well.

Reportedly, these masks have a plastic gasket which is embedded to the fabric which makes it a one-way valve mask. It filters out the pathogens from the air that a person breathes, but opens up while exhaling and lets the pathogen escape. This makes it extremely unsafe and hazardous too.

Rajesh Bhushan, Health Ministry’s Officer on Special Duty said that if an asymptomatic person is wearing the mask with valve, then chances of the person infecting others are high. In a press conference he said, “This is an evolving situation. If we are introduced to new facts that require us to change the current advisory, then we will do so”.

On April, the central government stated that everyone must wear face masks while stepping out. Meanwhile some experts pointed out wearing masks even while at home is important because some people who are asymptomatic can carry the virus which easily spreads to others. The mask, after wearing it outdoors, must be cleaned with soap and hot water and dried under the sun before using it again.

With India’s number of Covid-19 cases crossing 11 lakh, the central as well as state governments are adopting strict measures. The death count across the country has neared 28,000.