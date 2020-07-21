Grand preparations for Ayodhya temple event begins

Image of ram mandir ayodhya

The ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on 5 August. Preparations for the grand event has already begun with temple trust officials inviting dignitaries to attend the event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone, but the minister’s office has not yet confirmed it.

Earlier, there were reports that the event will be held on 9 August, but the final date was announced by the temple trust on Saturday. Reportedly, they have been delaying the work due to Coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns.

According to temple trust authorities, more than 50 VIP’s will attend the event. Some of them include BJP veterans LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murali Manohar Joshi. Current union ministers are also likely to attend. Authorities also stated that huge CCTV cameras will be set up across the premises so that devotees can watch the rituals without hassles on their TV screens too. All government guidelines for safety against Covid-19 will also be practiced.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar took a dig at Modi stating that some people think building a temple will help to combat Covid-19 crisis in the country.

In November 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya will go to building Ram temple and a trust was also formed for the same. The landmark judgment was passed by a five judge bench.

